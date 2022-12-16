Marine Link
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Fincantieri's Goal: Net Profit in 2025

December 16, 2022

© Federico/AdobeStock

Italy's shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Friday it would return to net profit in 2025, focusing on its three core businesses of cruise, defense, and specialized offshore vessels. 

Under a five-year business plan, Fincantieri forecasts revenues of 8.8 billion euros ($9.38 billion) in 2025 and 9.8 billion euros in 2027 from 6.7 billion euros last year. 

The ratio between debt and profitability is seen declining to 2.5-3.5 in 2027, while the core profit will be around 8% of revenues.

($1 = 0.9382 euros)


(Reuters - Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

