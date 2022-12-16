Fincantieri's Goal: Net Profit in 2025
Italy's shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Friday it would return to net profit in 2025, focusing on its three core businesses of cruise, defense, and specialized offshore vessels.
Under a five-year business plan, Fincantieri forecasts revenues of 8.8 billion euros ($9.38 billion) in 2025 and 9.8 billion euros in 2027 from 6.7 billion euros last year.
The ratio between debt and profitability is seen declining to 2.5-3.5 in 2027, while the core profit will be around 8% of revenues.
($1 = 0.9382 euros)
(Reuters - Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)