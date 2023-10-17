Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Finland Probing Russian, Chinese Ships Over Gas Pipeline Damage

October 17, 2023

© jnelnea / Adobe Stock

Finnish investigators looking into damage to a Finnish-Estonian gas pipeline said on Tuesday they are probing several ships, including one Chinese and one Russia-owned, which were present in the Gulf of Finland at the time.

“Investigation measures have been focused on several vessels, such as Newnew Polarbear and Sevmorput, but also on others which according to data have been in the area at the time of the damage,” Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation added in a statement.

(Reuters - Reporting Anne Kauranen, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Susan Fenton)

