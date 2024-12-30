Finnish Patrol Vessel to Assist Oil Tanker Following Engine Failure

The Finnish coast guard said on Monday it was deploying one of its patrol vessels and a tugboat to assist an oil tanker that suffered engine failure in the Gulf of Finland, seeking to prevent environmental damage.

The 183-metre (600 feet) Panama-flagged M/T Jazz oil tanker had been drifting south of Finland's Hanko Peninsula before anchoring in the area, the coast guard said in a statement.

The incident was not believed to be related to the recent damage to undersea power and telecoms cables in the area, and seabed infrastructure was not at risk when the ship anchored, the coast guard said.

The Jazz was en route to the Russian port of Primorsk and did not carry an oil cargo at the time, the coast guard statement said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)