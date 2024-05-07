Finnlines Adopts Graphene-based Hard Foul Release Hull Coating

Finnlines has turned to a innovative graphene-based hard foul release hull coating to reduce fuel consumption and emissions across its ro-ro and ro-pax fleets.

After starting with its first vessel in 2022, the Finnish shipping company has already applied GIT Coatings' XGIT-FUEL low-friction hull coating to four vessels as part of a recently signed fleet agreement, reducing fuel consumption and emissions by around 7% compared to previously used coating.

Over the past decade, Finnlines—part of the Grimaldi Group—has invested hundreds of millions of euros to enhance its vessel performance and reduce carbon emissions across its freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company has introduced new, more efficient vessels and upgraded existing ones with energy-saving technologies.

Thomas Doepel, VP and Deputy CEO at Finnlines, said, “Our commitment to sustainability is at the forefront of every decision we make. By integrating XGIT-FUEL into our fleet, we are not only reducing costs and advancing our environmental goals but also setting a new standard in the industry for environmental responsibility.”

Canada-based GIT Coatings describes XGIT-FUEL as a biocide-free, hard foul release coating that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional toxic anti-fouling and soft-foul release hull coatings. In addition to reducing vessel drag, it incorporates graphene to enhance resistance to mechanical damage, making it more suitable for vessels sailing in icy conditions, and it can be cleaned without affecting the surface of the coating, the manufacturer said. Requiring only one layer, its application is more efficient compared to alternatives, and the temperature range for applying XGIT-FUEL, from -5 to 40°C, broadens the application period and enables Finnlines to enhance the performance of vessels scheduled for winter drydocking, the company added.

In the comping years, Finnlines plans to extend its use of XGIT-FUEL to additional vessels within its fleet.