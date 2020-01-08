Finnlines Orders 2 RoPax Vessels in China

Finnlines signed an order for two RoPax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), previously known as AVIC Weihai.



In 2018, Finnlines ordered three hybrid StoRo ultra large green vessels at Jinling Shipyard, which is also now part of China Merchants Group.



The two new "Superstar" 5,100 lm RoPax vessels ordered are expected to be delivered by 2023, informed Grimaldi’s roro and passenger company. They will be larger than the existing Star class vessels and will be Finnlines’ flagships both in terms of size and technology.

With a length of about 230 meters, their loading capacity will be for 5,100 lane meters for rolling freight and around 1,100 passengers.

The vessels will have the highest Finnish / Swedish ice class and will be built with the top technical and environmental views in mind.



The renewed concept combines the best of both cargo and passenger vessels. The Superstar RoPax vessel is designed to have many types of seating and public areas, plenty of outdoor areas to admire the Archipelago scenery and adequate premises to serve different kinds of groups. Heart of the vessel will be the shopping area to enhance onboard travel experience.

“We want to provide a high-quality service to our customers respecting all aspects of the environmental matters. This investment aims at energy efficiency and emission reduction, but at the same time, it is an investment for the highest passenger comfort. We want to lead the development of high-quality RoRo and RoPax services in the Baltic Sea region. Our ongoing EUR 500 million newbuilding program will ensure that we continue to provide premium services to our customers”, says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.