Fire Breaks Out on Malta-Flagged Tanker Offshore Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reported a fire on a Malta-flagged tanker Med Atlantic in the East Johor Straits.

The vessel is currently anchored and there is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area, MPA said, adding that all 22 crew had disembarked the vessel and were safe with no injuries.

According to the alert MPA received, the fire started an engine room onboard the vessel. An MPA patrol craft, two Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tug-boats have been deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety.

SCDF said about 30 marine firefighting specialists from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station were deployed to the incident.

Upon arrival, SCDF used a water monitor to cool the exterior of the vessel. Cooling of the vessel's exterior is known as boundary cooling, and this method helps reduce the temperature of the vessel's metal structure.



Firefighting operation is ongoing, SCDF said.

The Singapore Food Agency is monitoring the situation closely and has advised the fish farms in the vicinity to take the necessary precautionary measures