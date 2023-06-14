Fire Extinguished on Tanker Bertherd at Jurong Port Tank Terminals

A tanker berthed at Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) caught fire on Tuesday, with smoke observed on the forward part of the tanker, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has informed.

Singapore Civil Defence Force marine and land-based firefighting forces, MPA patrol craft, and JPTT’s emergency response unit were deployed to put out the fire and ensure navigational safety.

As a precautionary measure, operations at the adjacent berths have stopped, and a nearby vessel at the berth has been shifted to the anchorage.

"The fire was extinguished at about 0925 hours, and the tanker’s crew are all safe and accounted for. There is no damage to the tanks and berths at JPTT. Port operations and vessel traffic in the vicinity are not affected," Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

According to The Straits Times, the tanker affected is Indonesia-registered Rosa Dini.