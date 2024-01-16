First Newbuilds Delivered to Baltnautic Holdings

Damen Shipyards Group announced it has delivered a pair of Damen Combi Freighter 3850 vessels to Baltnautic Holding B.V.

The newbuilds, Indigo and Violet, were built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in Shanghai, China. A third Combi Freighter for Baltnautic Holding B.V. is currently under construction at the same yard and is set to be delivered in November this year.

The vessels are the first new builds in the history of Baltnautic Holding B.V. and will be deployed for operations in Europe.