Simulator Project Aims to Improve Fishery Safety

Kongsberg Digital concluded a new project funded by FHF (the Norwegian Seafood Research Fund) for the development of its K-Sim Fishery simulator to incorporate a new purse seine application. The new simulator capabilities were demonstrated to the stakeholders at an event hosted by Nordland Vocational School (Lofoten Maritime) in Leknes, Norway on April 30th.

Launched in 2018, K-Sim Fishery is a fishery simulator that introduces a whole new level of detail, authenticity, and content for crew training in the techniques and processes of trawl fishing. The initiative facilitates the integration of purse seine capabilities for research, aiming to bolster safety and efficiency in operations. It seeks to enhance fishing gear and methodologies, along with catch and storage procedures, thereby elevating fish quality and mitigating catch losses. The incorporation of a new simulator feature serves as a valuable tool for educating and training individuals in this fishing technique, promoting safer and more sustainable fishing practices.

The project has been led by Kongsberg Digital in partnership with Hordaland Vocational School, Mørenot Austevoll AS, Austevoll Seafood ASA, and Sørheim Holding AS. In addition to sharing indispensable advice and industry knowledge, these partners have provided data input and assisted with system testing and verification.

Following the completion of the purse seine development project, the new functionality will be installed in several education establishments.

“The simulator allows the crew on a boat to practice all phases of purse seine operations, without exposing them to risks or equipment damage,” says Rita Naustvik, Director R&D Fisheries of the Norwegian Seafood Research Fund (FHF). “As a former fisherman, I have personally witnessed the importance of having the opportunity to practice these operations,” she confirms. "Training in the use of purse seines through a simulator will be cost-effective and, most importantly, a crucial measure to prevent harm to both crew and equipment.

Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital