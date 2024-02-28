First of 10 Newbuilds Delivered for FureBear JV

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The first vessel in a series of 10 newbuilds has been delivered to FureBear, a 50/50 joint venture between Sweden's Furetank and Canada's Algoma Central Corporation.

Fure Vanguard is a dual-fuel ice class 1A 17,999 DWT product tanker built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China.

The FureBear JV was formed in 2022 with an initial order for four ships. Later that year, the partners placed an order for four additional vessels, and in 2023 they ordered two more ships. The last of the vessels is expected to be delivered by the third quarter of 2026.

All 10 Vinga class vessels will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and operated by Furetank out of Gothenburg, Sweden, for the transportation of biofuels in Northern Europe.

Designed by Furetank together with FKAB Marine Design, the 149.9-meter-long dual-fuel tankers are equipped with Wärtsilä engines that are capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG)/liquefied biogas (LBG) or gasoil. They also feature a battery hybrid solution and are equipped for shore power.