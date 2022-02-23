First Shore-to-ship LNG Bunkering for SIEM Car Carrier

Eagle LNG marked a series of firsts when it fueled the 7,500-car carrier SIEM Aristotle from its Talleyrand LNG Bunker Station at the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the first time SIEM has refueled the vessel from a landside bunkering facility and the first ship that Eagle LNG refueled of that size from the bunkering facility.

SIEM Aristotle is the first deep-sea pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) equipped with dual-fuel engines, designed to operate on LNG and marine gas oil (MGO). The 199.9m long by 38m beam vessel is equipped with a MAN B&W 7S60 ME-C GI engine with 12,614 kW output, resulting in very economic and efficient operation.

The 7,500-car vessel and its sister ship, SIEM Confucius, are on a dedicated service to Volkswagen Group Logistics, transporting Volkswagen Group Services’ vehicles inter-coastally between Emden in Germany, the United States’ East and Gulf Coasts and Mexico. SIEM is the deep-sea pioneer in the use of LNG to reduce carbon emissions and the environmental footprint in the automotive logistics chain.

“Jacksonville continues to lead the way with creative infrastructure solutions to deliver this fuel,” said Matthew Fisher, Eagle LNG’s Vice President.

On this voyage, the SIEM Aristotle navigated upriver to the Talleyrand Terminal utilizing the skill of JAXPORT’s pilots and tugs ensuring it safely passed under the Dames Point Bridge. As this was the first time SIEM had fueled at the facility, the U.S. Coast Guard inspected the ship and shoreside compatibility to ensure that the operation was conducted safely and smoothly. Crucial to the success of the operation were the skilled and dedicated marine professionals in Jacksonville, including Eagle LNG’s operators and various port staff.

“Our modern and eco-friendly fleet helps reduce emissions while maximizing efficiency,” Jeffrey Campbell, SIEM Car Carriers’ President, said. “We are delighted to partner with other pioneers in the move to LNG as a marine fuel. The move to reduce emissions while providing world-class service speaks well of the supply and logistics chain that includes Volkswagen, Eagle LNG, Crowley and JAXPORT -- all of whom are committing significant resources in the transition to cleaner fuels.”

The reputation of Jacksonville and JAXPORT as a vital LNG bunkering hub continues to grow in importance as additional LNG bunkering options develop while creating an anchor Port for other locations along the U.S. East Coast. JAXPORT is one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports and the only U.S. East Coast port offering on-dock and near dock LNG fueling.

“This milestone is another evolution in the growth of Jacksonville’s LNG capabilities,” reports Eric Green, JAXPORT Chief Executive Officer. “Our JAXPORT partners have invested more than a billion dollars in LNG advancements throughout the region, making Jacksonville well-positioned to serve the growing clean fuel needs of our customers around the globe.”

(Photo: Eagle LNG)