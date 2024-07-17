First Steel Cut for Four Fully Electric Ferries Destined for Canada

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has cut the first steel for four fully electric ferries, being constructed for Canada-based BC Ferries at its Romanian shipyard.

On July 16, the yard cut first steel on the first two of four, fully electric Island Class Ferries, which will be the first fully electric vessels to operate in the BC Ferries’ fleet.

Operating with battery packs with the capacity to supply the power train with 2,000 kilowatt-hour of electricity, the vessels will carry up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers.

Damen will also supply BC Ferries with the required charging towers. The ferries will recharge during (dis)embarkation of passengers, using renewable electricity.

The vessels are based on Damen’s double-ended RoRo 8113 E3 model. The design features Damen’s in-house quality label E3, standing for Environmentally Friendly, Efficient in Operation and Economically Viable.

The ferries will operate services connecting Nanaimo with Gabriola Island, and Campbell River with Quadra Island. They are scheduled to start operations by 2027.

“These vessels represent a significant advancement in our fleet renewal efforts, aligning with our strategic vision for operational excellence and sustainability.

“The start of construction brings us one step closer to realising the benefits these vessels will bring to our customers and the communities that rely on us to get them where they need to go,” said David Tolman, Project Program Manager, and Ed Hooper, Executive Director Shipbuilding, who represented BC Ferries at the steel cutting ceremony.