First Steel Cut in Turkey for Acta Marine's New Offshore Wind Vessel Duo

The steel cutting ceremony of the first of two next-generation Methanol MDO/HVO-powered DP2 Construction Service Operating Vessels for Acta Marine was held on January 18, 2023, at Tersan in Turkey.

The SX216 design of the vessel has been developed exclusively and in close collaboration with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

The steel cutting is the official kick-off for the construction of the Acta Marine CSOVs at the shipyard.

The 89-meter-long vessels will have motion-compensated crane and a motion-compensated gangway provided by SMST, which will enable safe personnel transfer in significant wave heights up to 3.0 meters.

The CSOV provides accommodation facilities for up to 135 people. In addition to the Methanol MDO/HVO engines, the vessels will feature a battery power storage system, creating further energy efficiency and CO2 reduction.

These vessels are the first to be contracted to implement Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design.

According to Ulstein, the design has several unique characteristics, but the main distinguishing features of the vessel are the two sterns and main propeller units at each end.

"The combination of thrusters and symmetrical hull design results in lower energy consumption and reduced motions, and therefore, higher operability and comfort. This concept dramatically improves the manoeuvrability and ability to stay in position. Further, the design allows for reduced noise, increased comfort on board and the potential to save significant amounts of energy in operation," the company said.

Together with the second newbuild CSOV, which will follow three months later, these vessels will be added to the Acta Marine fleet in the second quarter of 2024, and be deployed in the offshore wind market industry.