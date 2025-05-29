Fishing Vessel Crew Rescued by Irish Coast Guard Helicopter

The two-person crew of a fishing vessel were successfully located and rescued by the Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 early this morning (May 29, 2025) following the sinking of their fishing vessel off Drogheda, Co Louth.

The Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Dublin was alerted shortly before midnight following the detection of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) transmission. MRCC Dublin immediately tasked the R116 helicopter, Drogheda Coast Guard Unit, and Clogherhead RNLI to the area. The Coast Guard helicopter was conducting overnight training at the time it was tasked and arrived quickly on the scene. The helicopter used its Night Vision Infra-Red System, night vision goggles and other search tools to locate and recover the two casualties from the water.

The casualties, who had been wearing life jackets, were immediately transferred to the care of the HSE. The activation of the vessel’s EPIRB and the use of NVIS technology were key aspects of this successful rescue.