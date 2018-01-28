Port of Amsterdam, Titan LNG Contract for FlexFueler001

Port of Amsterdam and Titan LNG have signed a long-term contract for the “home” location of Titan’s bunkering pontoon: the FlexFueler001.

This pontoon will be the first of its kind in Europe providing easy, affordable and safe LNG bunkering services of this cleaner marine fuel. The agreement underpins the ports’ ambition to facilitate the development of the LNG bunkering market in Amsterdam.

Koen Overtoom, CEO Port of Amsterdam: “We believe in LNG as a shipping fuel and Titan LNG’s solution fits very well with our strategic focus on becoming a sustainable port and our transition to renewable energy. We strive to connect the port seamlessly to the fast growing metropolitan area, and lowering pollution is a top priority! We are looking forward to the launch of the FlexFueler001 at the end of this year.”

“We are very pleased with the support of Port of Amsterdam. Their trust has enabled us to realise a long-term supply solution for vessels that run on LNG”, said Niels den Nijs CEO of Titan LNG. “LNG as a marine fuel has a great future and provides one of the building blocks of a more sustainable shipping industry.”

The central location in the “America Harbour” was selected to enable the transfer of LNG in various ways. Both trucks and LNG transport vessels can discharge LNG into the FlexFueler making it independent from supply of large-scale terminals to load LNG.

The America Harbour is suitable to receive inland and seagoing vessels due to the draft of 9.70 meters alongside the FlexFueler. Normally however seagoing ships will be bunkered concurrent cargo operations alongside using a push boat. LNG is rapidly becoming the fuel of choice for vessel owners and operators. Adoption is accelerating, as it is a cost-effective alternative.