FLIR Wins DAME Design Award for Ocean Scout Pro Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera

FLIR, global leader in marine thermal-imaging systems, has announced that the Ocean Scout Pro handheld thermal imaging camera has been awarded top honors in the “Personal Equipment” category at the 2025 DAME Design Awards.

The DAME Design Awards, held annually at Metstrade in Amsterdam, celebrate excellence in marine equipment design, innovation, and functionality. Winning in the category highlights the Ocean Scout Pro’s contribution to enhancing safety and performance for both recreational boaters and maritime professionals.

The Ocean Scout Pro represents the next generation of FLIR’s handheld monocular thermal cameras, delivering performance previously reserved for high-end fixed systems at a fraction of the cost. Compact and rugged, the camera empowers boaters to detect vessels, obstacles, and crew members in the water in complete darkness or challenging conditions. Wireless streaming to mobile devices enables real-time sharing and improved crew coordination, and the ergonomic design ensures comfort and ease of use in demanding marine environments.

The DAME jury praised Ocean Scout Pro as “a brilliantly designed iteration that takes FLIR’s handheld range to the next level.” They also noted its ability to deliver premium performance in a neat, portable unit, enhancing safety and situational awareness for all on board.

To learn more about the Ocean Scout Pro, please visit stand number 08.729 at Metstrade at the RAI Amsterdam or visit https://marine.flir.com/en-gb/marine-cameras/handheld-thermal/flir-ocean-scout-pro.