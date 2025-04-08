Float Hotel Planned for Cardiff

Meyer Floating Solutions and Morfield Floating Hotels have unveiled plans to bring a floating hotel to Cardiff Bay, Wales.

Developed in collaboration with Spicer Architects, the 120-room, non-self-propelled floating hotel will be delivered to a dedicated berth in Roath Basin.

The vessel’s architecture combines regional character with contemporary design to offer a unique waterfront experience for leisure and business travelers.

The project is currently progressing through the planning and consultation phase in close collaboration with Cardiff City Council, Associated British Ports, and local stakeholders.

By leveraging MEYER Floating Solutions’ advanced offsite modular construction methods, the development enables faster delivery timelines, streamlined permitting, and significantly reduced on-site activity — offering a modern alternative to traditional waterfront construction. Once fabricated and outfitted, the floating hotel will be transported to Cardiff Bay and commissioned for operation shortly after arrival.

Project Timeline

2025 – Finalization of planning approvals and community consultations

2026 – Offsite manufacturing and pre-commissioning begin

2027 – Delivery, installation and opening of the floating hotel in Cardiff Bay

“Our vision is to create a landmark attraction that enhances Cardiff’s waterfront while showcasing what’s possible with modern floating architecture,” said Kaj Casén, CEO of Meyer Floating Solutions Ltd. “This hotel is more than accommodation — it’s an experience that reflects the spirit of the city and its growing waterfront.”



