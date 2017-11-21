Summit Signs Floating LNG Facility Contract

Summit LNG Terminal, a subsidiary of Summit Power International, signed a USD 100 Million turnkey contract with marine work contractor consortium comprising of Geocean SAS and MacGregor for design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and testing of the Fixed Infrastructure (FI) for its Floating LNG Storage and Regasification Terminal (FSRT) at Moheskhali, Cox’s Bazar.

The project completion date is 16 months from the time of signing.

The Fixed Infrastructure will consist, among others, of Disconnectable Turret Mooring (DTM) plug for FSRU vessel system with anchors (suction piles), flexible riser with floatation and tether system, control and hydraulic umbilical, PLEM, Stern Mooring System (SMS) of FSRU vessel offshore pipelines and landfall works.

In August 2017, Summit LNG Terminal had signed Time Charter Party (TCP) agreement with Excelerate Energy for securing FSRU vessel.

Summit Power International is a leading infrastructure developer and operator in South Asia. It comprises a group of businesses which develop, own and operate power generating assets and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU). Incorporated in Singapore , Summit Power International is a leading developer, owner and operator of energy assets in emerging Asia

Geocean, subsidiary of Entrepose Group, performs turnkey offshore projects under EPCI-type contracts in the oil and gas , mining, chemical industries as well as on the public works market.

MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.