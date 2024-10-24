FloCloud: Making Welding More Efficient, Cost-Effective

InduSuite introduced FloCloud, its latest application in its line of welding and cutting digital software solutions.

FloCloud includes a combination pressure and flow sensor system that digitally tracks the pressure, temperature, consumption and complete flow of gas from the manifold start to the welding operator’s arc, and automatically communicates this data. FloCloud’s dashboard and reporting system tracks every end user point and sends notifications if gas pressure drops (potential leak) or if the flow is outside the process parameters and preset WPS (weld procedure specification). Between overconsumption and several leakages, a large gas consumer in the oil and gas industry saved over $1 million in its gas spend and over 240,000 l (8,475 cu. ft.) of gas within one-year using FloCloud, the company reports.

“Our customers are struggling with high gas consumption and have limited knowledge on how much gas is wasted in leaks and overuse,” says Jon Hofmann, Director of Product Management Digital Solutions, ESAB InduSuite. “Additionally, our customers asked for a tool that provides cost analysis on gas consumption, to bid jobs accurately. FloCloud can solve these issues and provide an immediate ROI.”





Cost Analysis/Preventative Maintenance

FloCloud tracks complete gas consumption per welding job, per welding operator and per overall project. Sensors capture the data, and the software sends all the information directly to the cloud, which can then be accessed via a computer, tablet or other mobile device. Because the information is transmitted directly from the end points, there is no chance for misinformation, and it also reduces administration of manually checking flowrates and gas levels. The FloCloud dashboard is created on the same platform as InduSuite’s WeldCloud applications.

The benefits are tangible.

By knowing exactly what the gas consumption is in real-time, cylinder swap-out can be planned and uptime is improved. InduSuite reports one customer was losing €6,000 per day by shutting the line down to swap a gas cylinder. With FloCloud’s tracking mechanism and knowing exactly how much gas is needed per job, they never run out of gas and these cylinder swaps are now done during scheduled breaks or shift changes.





Flow Rate Limits

FloCloud allows a user to set parameters for gas consumption and when that consumption goes over or under this specification, the user is notified immediately, critical when identifying leakages, not just for gas and money waste, but for safety when using gases in enclosed areas. This also ensures the operators are staying within the project’s WPS for gas usage to eliminate secondary contamination from overuse and achieve necessary weld quality. Just like with WeldCloud, “event” monitoring and reporting can be identified and customized to meet specific needs.

InduSuite cloud-based solutions include WeldCloud Productivity, WeldCloud Fleet, WeldCloud Notes and CutCloud for cutting data analytics. Installed InduSuite software applications include COLUMBUS CAD/CAM nesting software for automated cutting/beveling, OCTOPUZ for offline robot programming and EasyNest Online a cloud-based nesting software created in partnership with Alma.

InduSuite applications are brand agnostic, so they can connect data, machinery and processes across a mixed fleet of welding, cutting and robotic equipment.