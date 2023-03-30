Florida Marine Transporters Refinances with TCW
Florida Marine Transporters LLC Holdings has completed a refinancing with a unit of TCW Asset Management Company LLC.
Investment bank Carl Marks Advisors announced it facilitated the transaction.
FMT, headquartered in Mandeville, La., is one of America’s largest independent, family-owned, Jones-Act-compliant marine transportation companies, providing liquid petrochemical, chemical cargo, and dry cargo transportation services in the inland waterways of the United States, primarily the Gulf intercoastal Waterway and Mississippi River System. The company operates more than 100 vessels and 950 barges.