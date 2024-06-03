Fluid Watercraft Hires New Government Sales Manager

Commercial rigid inflatable boat builder Fluid Watercraft announced it has hired former marine patrol agent Blake Young as the newest member of its team, taking on government sales management for the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Having served as a police officer, deputy sheriff and maritime law enforcement agent developing a wealth of criminal justice experience, Young started his career as one of the youngest North Carolina Criminal Justice Academy candidates to earn his state law enforcement certification. During his LEO career, Young earned his tactical boat operator and boat crew member certifications from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. He has also earned the Urban Search and Rescue Orientation-Deployment certification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with multiple maritime security certifications from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Institute.

“I deeply understand the critical role that quality vessels and equipment play in safeguarding our communities. By relying on top-tier vessels and equipment, we fortify our ability to effectively respond to emergent situations and uphold the integrity of maritime law and search operations.”

After more than 15 years of experience in public safety and 10 of them in law enforcement, Young now takes responsibility for Fluid Watercraft’s U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic sales region that covers the state of Maine all the way down to Georgia. His focus will be on working with federal, state, and local community first responders and LEO agencies to match their needs with vessels such as the Patrol Cabin 29, a 28-foot, 11-inch patrol boat or the Search and Rescue 23, a 23-foot, seven-and-a-half-inch long SAR vessel.

“I see this transition as an opportunity to continue serving communities in a different capacity, providing vital equipment to agencies to safeguard their communities,” Young said.