FMC Opens Applications for New NSAC Members

The Federal Maritime Commission is seeking applications for new members for the National Shipper Advisory Committee (NSAC).

NSAC is a federal advisory committee that provides information, insight, and expertise pertaining to conditions in the ocean freight delivery system to the Commission. The Committee advises the FMC on policies relating to the competitiveness, reliability, integrity, and fairness of the supply chain.

NSAC is composed of 24 professionals from across the ocean freight delivery system: 12 representatives of entities who export cargo and 12 representatives of entities who import cargo. Members represent their respective class, importers or exporters, as a whole, and not any individual organization with which they may be associated. The Commission intends for membership to reflect a balanced mix of shippers, and selections will be made based on factors such as commodities shipped, ports used, geographic areas served, and origins of cargo, as well as other relevant factors.

The Commission is looking for applicants with extensive shipping and U.S. oceanic supply chain knowledge, as well as an eagerness to collaborate and share their expertise on various issues with the Commission.