FMC Welcomes Commissioner Laura DiBella

On January 6, 2026, Ms. Laura DiBella of Florida was sworn in as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC or Commission). Commissioner DiBella will serve for a term that expires on June 30, 2028. Commissioner DiBella was nominated by President Trump on September 3, 2025, confirmed by the United States Senate on December 18, 2025, and appointed to the Commission by the President on January 2, 2026.

Commissioner DiBella previously served as Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce and as President and CEO of Enterprise Florida. In addition, she served as the Executive Director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association, as well as the Port Director of the Port of Fernandina Ocean Highway and Port Authority. Commissioner DiBella earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida.

Commissioner DiBella brings her economic development knowledge, business management skills, and maritime industry experience to the FMC. The FMC welcomes Commissioner DiBella and looks forward to her service on the Commission.