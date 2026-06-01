FMC Welcomes Commissioner Robert J. Harvey

On June 1, Robert J. Harvey of Florida was sworn in as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission.

Harvey was nominated by President Trump on September 3, 2025, to serve on the Commission for a term expiring on June 30, 2029. The United States Senate confirmed his nomination on May 18, 2026, and President Trump appointed him to the Commission on May 28, 2026.

Harvey previously served as the President and Executive Director of the Florida Opportunity Fund, a not-for-profit corporation investing in Florida-based start-up companies in life sciences, information technology, advanced manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, homeland security and defense, as well as other technology sectors strategic to Florida.

He also served as the Executive Director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation, the statewide conduit issuer created by the legislature to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for the purpose of promoting economic development. Prior to these positions he was the General Counsel at Enterprise Florida, the principal economic development organization for the State of Florida.

He has also been a partner at several law firms over his career, specializing in securities litigation, arbitration, and regulation. Through these senior legal and business roles, Harvey has gained valuable experience in navigating and managing public-private partnerships to promote economic growth.

A U.S. Navy veteran and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Harvey’s maritime career began when he served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, providing legal counsel on military justice, administrative law, federal law enforcement, and naval law.



