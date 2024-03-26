Marine Link
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
FMD Acquires AMMCON

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 26, 2024

Image courtesy FMD/AMMCON

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has acquired AMMCON Corp., a Jacksonville- based fittings and assembled components manufacturer. 

The defense contractor’s acquisition continues its expansion and commitment to providing critical components to the U.S. Navy and other marine defense customers.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense is working to build fully integrated products and services that will meet every need of maritime defense, and to accomplish this, we must continue to identify cutting-edge providers who share our commitment to serving as a defense contractor of the first rank," said George Whittier, FMD CEO

AMMCON provides critical fittings and other products used on the Virginia and Columbia Class submarine programs, as well as the Ford Class aircraft carrier program. This is FMD's eleventh acquisition since beginning its expansion in December 2020.

