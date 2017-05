Related News

Op/Ed: Trump Signals New Day for Offshore Energy

National Ocean Industries Association president Randall Luthi weighs in on President Trump’s Executive Order on offshore energy.

Drewry: Scrapping to Accelerate Tanker Recovery

Recovery in the crude tanker shipping market is not expected until 2020 as weak trade growth and a bloated orderbook limit any rate recovery.

Five Power Defence Drill in International Waters

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have completed Five Power Defence Arrangements exercise in international waters…

Crowley to Supply LNG in Puerto Rico

Crowley Maritime Corp.’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) services group has been awarded a multi-year contract to supply additional…

Gulf of Mexico is Ground Zero for the Jones Act

A vastly modernized U.S. offshore support fleet awaits the opportunity to perform Jones Act work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Seatools Debuts New Dredging Monitoring Systems

Seatools has introduced the fourth-generation DipMate backhoe dredging monitoring and control systems, with an upgrade that…

EIA Release Short-Term Energy Outlook

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released its Short-Term Energy Outlook. • North Sea Brent crude oil spot prices…

India Deploys Eastern Fleet Ships Overseas

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik, Sahyadri, Jyoti and Kamorta of the Eastern Fleet manouvering in the Andaman Sea. The task force…