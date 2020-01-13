Are Foreign Ships Secure in Iran?

Mohammad Rastad, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that foreign trade ships that transport goods to Iran can be confident that there will be no problem for their movement and there is no obstacle for their arrival in the country.



According to the state media, Mohammad Rastad stated: ""Currently, all the ports in our country continue to serve various types of ships and are discharging or loading cargo. The movement in Iran's waters are normal. So far no incident or emergency situation has occurred in country's trade ports and all the activities are carried out in normal way."



“All Iranian ports are using their maximum capacity right now and different types of ships are loading and unloading there,” Rastad said, adding that neither Iranian ships in foreign waters nor foreign fleets in Iran’s waters should be concerned.



Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq last week in response to the US targeted airstrike to assassinate Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.



