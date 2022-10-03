Foreship Names White Managing Director of UK Subsidiary

Finland-based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of its new UK subsidiary Foreship UK.

White heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton, with the city selected for its significance as a global center for pioneering marine science, research, and technology and as the UK’s acknowledged ‘cruise capital.’

"Shaun joins Foreship UK from Spear Power Systems, where he led on the electrification and energy solutions of the marine business as Senior Project Manager. Responsibilities included leadership of the EU Horizon 2020 funded Current Direct initiative, which aims to advance sustainable waterborne transport by developing innovative technology, business and finance solutions. Well-known in the UK maritime industry, Shaun has held several leading positions in the sector, gaining significant insights into shipping’s technical and commercial pathways on alternative fuels, hybrid solutions, electrification and energy infrastructure systems," Foreship said.

“We are excited to apply our knowledge and experience from the commercial shipping, cruise, passenger, and defense sectors to establish and further develop UK maritime industry partnerships. Our focus will be to ensure Foreship UK is an innovative maritime partner that will deliver value through growth strategies and collaboration, based on Foreship’s ship design and engineering services,” said White.

Alongside White, the Foreship UK Ltd Board of Directors comprises Foreship CEO, Lauri Haavisto, and Foreship CFO, Kaisa Immonen.

Haavisto said:"The UK has a clear focus and strategy for Maritime Decarbonisation and Sustainability, and Foreship UK will work within the UK-based sector to find synergies and clear connections where our capabilities clearly add value.”

"Climate change is a global challenge, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and working with the sector to develop the green shipping technologies of tomorrow,” added White.

"Foreship UK will seek to learn from and contribute to programs such as the UK’s Clean Maritime Demonstrations Competition (CMDC), UKSHORE Office and National Shipbuilding Strategy. We firmly believe our skills and expertise can help the UK consolidate its role at the forefront of maritime technology, innovation, and sustainability.”