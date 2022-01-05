Forsee Power Earns DNV Certification for its Pulse 2.5 Marine Battery System

Forsee Power said it is now offering its Pulse 2.5 high-power battery module in a DNV-certified version for the marine sector.

Harsh weather conditions at sea require rugged batteries, with solutions compatible with water, condensation, and humidity. As a result, the guarantees in terms of design and safety required by the classification society DNV are very high. This approval allows the various players in the sector such as Forsee Power to have a guarantee on the quality and reliability of their products installed on board ships.

To validate the certification tests including safety and environmental testing, Forsee Power has made technical adaptations (LHD system, HVIL functionality), to the new "marine" Pulse 2.5 module, which the "road" module did not integrate.

Integrated into the high-power Pulse range, the Pulse 2.5 is an ultra-thin, fast-charging battery module for all-electric (100% batteries or hydrogen) and hybrid heavy applications. Its slim design makes it easy to fit into any electric vehicle space, even the smallest: floor, roof, and rear.

The module high-power module offers 6C continuous discharge current and 10C peak discharge current.

The pulse 2.5 "marine" is equipped with Toshiba LTO cells and a liquid cooling system designed by Forsee Power R&D team that allows to perform 15,000 cycles over more than 12 years.

“The market potential is very promising on a global scale and local initiatives and incentives are multiplying to encourage zero emission operations before becoming the rule. On a ferry, several MWh of batteries can be installed. There is therefore a great interest in satisfying these large volumes with products suitable for rapid charging, which is the most widespread use. Without the DNV certification, which is widely recognized in the marine world, it would be impossible for us to address these markets,” said Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, VP Business Development at Forsee Power.