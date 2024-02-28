Fort Lauderdale PD Repowers with Cox Marine V8 Outboard

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is repowering one of its patrol boats with a new 300-horsepower variant of Cox Marine’s flagship V8 diesel outboard.

The department is working with Cox Marine’s East Coast distributor, Ring Power Cox Marine, for the project.

The vessel is a 33'1" Brunswick Impact 1000 built in 2018, now powered by twin Cox 300 diesel outboards. The boat has as 12' beam and capacity for up to 18 persons. Its fuel capacity is 307 gallons.

“The use of diesel engines has significantly increased our fuel economy and allows us to continue our commitment and dedication to keeping our community safe,” said Sergeant Travis O’Neal of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Pat Bucci, Vice President and General Manager of the Cox Marine division of Ring Power, said, “This partnership demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of law enforcement agencies. We are confident that the Cox Marine V8 will enhance the department’s operational efficiency and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable marine environment.”