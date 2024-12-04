Fortress’ FTAI Sells Two Offshore Energy Vessels for $143M

FTAI Aviation, part of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, has sold two of its remaining offshore energy vessels for approximately $143 million.

FTAI Aviation sold the Pioneer DP2 subsea support vessel and the Pride DP3 offshore well intervention vessel to an unnamed customer.

The M/V Pioneer, built in 2011, is a DNV classed vessel fully SPS compliant, with an overall length of 82 meters and breadth of 20 meters and provides over 700 square meters of clear deck space.

It is equipped with a 50-ton constant tension subsea crane, and capable of plumbing to water depth of 1,000 m and is configured with accommodation and facilities for up to 120 people, inclusive of marine crew.

The M/V Pride is an advanced DP3 vessel with 2,000 m2 of deck space, 21 MW of power generation, and a well intervention class 2 notation.

Built in Canada in 2014 with an overall length of 130 meters and breadth of 28 meters, the Pride is equipped with a 250-ton active heave compensating (AHC) crane, a 35-ton auxiliary crane, a 7.2m-by-7.2 m moonpool, and 6,000 tons of cargo carrying capacity.

In addition, the Pride is equipped with ROV hangars, a dedicated ROV control room, and two work-class ROV’s rated to 3,000-meter water depth. The Pride can accommodate up to 100 people, including marine crew, and accommodation is configured in single and double cabins.

In its well intervention configuration, the Pride is equipped with a tower structure that provides for 250-tons of AHC lifting capacity through the moonpool. The vessel is equipped with a subsea riser-less package and topside handling systems to provide clients with a range of services for their intervention solutions.

“FTAI is continuing to focus on its core business of providing power for the aftermarket of the two largest commercial engine programs, the CFM56 and the V2500,” the company said in a statement.