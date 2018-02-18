Indian PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone For JNPT Fourth Countainer Terminal

India's biggest container traffic handler Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) has achieved yet another milestone in its ambitious journey to become a world class maritime hub when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the fourth container terminal, proposed to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 7915 Crores (USD 1.23 bln) on DBFOT basis.

Modi arrived at the JNPT Helipad- accompanied by the Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Union Minister of Shipping, Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and other dignitaries.

Modi witnessed a six minute Video presentation on JNPT and Fourth Container Terminal (FCT). Modi was briefed by Gadkari that the work has been awarded to M/s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (SPV of PSA) at the Revenue Share of 35.790%. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that the Concession Agreement was signed on 6th May, 2014 and the Concession was awarded on 22nd December, 2014.

The Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar apprised Modi that the project is to be taken up in two phases. Phase-1:Rs. 4, 719 crores and PhaseII: Rs. 3,196 crores. This will add a container handling capacity of 4.8 million TEUs (2.4 million TEUs in each phase). On completion of project of both the phases the total length of the berth will be 2,000 meters.

The first phase consisting of 1000 m long quay, approach trestles, reclamation (90 Ha) and all other back-up facilities and will be completed in three years from the Date of Award of Concession i.e. December 2017. The second phase consisting of 1000 m long quay, approach trestles, Reclamation (110 Ha) and all other back-up facilities will be completed in five years thereafter i.e. December 2022.

Later, Modi laid the Foundation Stone for The Fourth Container terminal at a simple but impressive ceremony. Modi was extremely delighted to be a part of this prestigious function organized by JN Port & PSA Shri Gadkari too praised the JNPT management and said this was important landmark, not only in the history of JNPT but also the Port sector of country.

The fourth terminal being developed by M/s. Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (BMCTPL), an SPV of PSA International is the biggest FDI - BOT Port Project in India with an investment of Rs.7, 915 crores.

This terminal will provide world class facilities for international trade and ease the burden on the existing container terminals which are operating at almost full capacity. He mentioned that he is extremely delighted to be a part of this function and congratulated both JNPT and PSA for this achievement.

The JNPT chairman Anil Diggikar later said this project will be developed in two phases will add a container handling capacity of 4.8 million TEUs (2.4 million TEUs in each phase), which will enhance total capacity of JN Port by 60 million tones. With the completion of this project JN Port will enter into a club of 10 million TEUs of global ports.

The JNPT chairman said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port has maintained its leadership in the country by handling about 42% of country’s Container Traffic and about 56% container traffic among 12 Major Ports in India.

Top leaders in the Containers Terminal Operators of the World, such as DP World, AP Moller Group are already operating the terminals in JNPT and with the addition of PSA Singapore’s facility; the trade will have the opportunity to avail services of one more global leader under the roof of JNPT.

He said other important development projects in this region which are in the advanced stage to take off are JN Port’s Port Based Multi Product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) & widening of Highways. JN Port is developing a Port based SEZ and its foundation stone was laid last year. He said projects like the SEZ and other expansion projects will change the face of this region and improve the connectivity with the country’s main stream.