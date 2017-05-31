Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation of USD 173 mln Projects at Mumbai Port

To boost port infrastructure, Indian Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone of eight connectivity projects worth Rs 1,117.03 crore (USD 173 mln ) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Mumbai.

The projects include integrated common rail yard facility at JNPT, construction of coastal berth, and restructuring of yard behind shallow water berth, the Ministry of Shipping said in a release.

All these projects will enhance connectivity of the hinterland to JNPT. Port Connectivity is among the four pillars of Ministry of Shipping’s flagship Sagarmala programme.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said huge investments are expected under the Sagarmala programme, which will lead to better infrastructure and creation of new jobs besides giving a big push to Indian exports. Govt’s aim is to increase efficiency and improve the development in and around the port areas by continuously undertaking new initiatives.

Anil Diggikar, Chairman JNPT assured that the Port Trust is fully focused on creating world-class infrastructure to enable hassle free trade and contribute to the ease of doing business. Efforts aimed at improving the infrastructure at JNPT have already started bearing results as congestion has come down to zero and tonnage handled has reached a record high of 4.5 million TEU for the year ended March 2017.

Senior officials from various departments and representatives from the industry were also present during the foundation stone laying ceremony.