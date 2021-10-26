France’s First LNG Bunker Vessel Named

The first LNG bunker vessel to be based in France has been named “Gas Vitality”, at a ceremony held today at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, China.

The 18,600-m³ newbuild bunker vessel is TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ second collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and shipbuilder, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding following the signing of a long-term charter contract in November 2019.

Classed by Bureau Veritas and operated by V.Ships France under the French flag, the Gas Vitality will enter operational service in December 2021 and be based in the Port of Marseille- Fos, Southern France, to serve the Mediterranean region.

The Gas Vitality will perform LNG bunkering services to CMA CGM’s LNG-fueled containerships and MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships that call at the French port.

Below are some of the interesting characteristics of the 135 meters long GTT Mark III membrane vessel Gas Vitality:

• Increased loading and bunkering rate by 25%, to a maximum of 2000m3 /hr, through upgraded cargo pumps and high duty compressors.

• New pressure reduction system to optimize bunkering operations of ‘Type C’ tank vessels under all conditions.

• Azimuth propellers and two bow thrusters, delivering an extremely high degree of maneuverability enabling tug-free operations in port and further reducing the environmental impact of her operations.

• Two manifolds for enhanced ship-to-ship bunkering flexibility across vessel types and sizes.

• Equipped to offer Electronic Bunker Delivery Notes (e-BDN) to her customers.

• Onboard re-liquefaction of the boil-off gas is further used for propulsion and for the

vessel’s own power generation