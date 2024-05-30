Fratelli Cosulich Inaugurates Chemical Bunker Tanker Newbuild

Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich has inaugurated its new IMO2 chemical bunker tanker, Marta Cosulich, in the Bay of Singapore.

Marta Cosulich vessel, with its 8.7000 m3, is the first ship in Fratelli Cosulich’s fleet ready to carry methanol.

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore started its physical supply business in 2005, which was a major milestone in the company’s global bunkering operations.

Since, the company has expanded and modernized its local fleet, now comprising five bunker tankers, one IMO2 chemical bunker tanker - Marta Cosulich, and another under construction set for delivery by the end of 2025.

“The Group is committed to strengthening our presence in the port of Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub.

“Our investments in new assets, designed to carry alternative fuels, align with Singapore’s ambition to be a leader in maritime decarbonization while maintaining its competitive edge. We are honored to contribute to Singapore’s success and support the Maritime Port Authority in achieving its ambitious goals,” Fratelli Cosulich said in a statement.