Fratelli Cosulich Inks Charter Deal for LNG Bunkering Vessel

Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich and PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL), a trading arm of Malaysian energy company Petronas, have signed a two-year charter agreement for Paolina Cosulich LNG bunker barge.

Operating under PTLCL, a global energy solutions provider in key bunker hubs with network in Southeast Asia, Japan, Middle East and South Africa, Paolina Cosulich will cater to the increasing demand for LNG as bunker fuel in the Straits.

Fratelli Cosulich’s latest LNG bunger barge features a cargo capacity of 8,200 cubic meters of LNG, making it an ideal vessel for bunkering and complex operations, such as cooldowns and gas-ups of various vessel types.

In addition to LNG, Paolina Cosulich can provide 500 metric tons of marine gas oil (MGO), providing flexibility to accommodate various fuel requirements.

“I am extremely pleased with the agreement we have reached with PTLCL, a trading arm of PETRONAS. It underscores our mutual commitment to advancing alternative fuels and I am excited for a fruitful and long-lasting partnership,” said Guido Cardullo, Head of Business Development at Fratelli Cosulich.