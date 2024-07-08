Fratelli Cosulich Orders Pair of Chemical Bunkering Tankers

Fratelli Cosulich Group placed an order for two 7,999 dwt IMO2 chemical bunkering tankers at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., with options to build two more units.

The delivery of the first of these methanol-ready vessels will be in the first half of 2026.

The newbuild vessels are designed to carry a range of cargoes, including fuel oil, biofuels, and methanol in their cargo tanks, enhancing their utility and market potential.

The company's twin small-scale LNG bunker vessels, Alice Cosulich and Paolina Cosulich, are now fully operational, meeting the growing demand from LNG-fueled vessels. In addition, the company is diversifying our fleet because it believes in a multi-fuel future.