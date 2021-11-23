Fred. Olsen 1848: Bonheur's New Firm Developing Mobile Ports, Floating Wind, Solar Solutions

Bonheur, a Norwegian holding company for the Olsen family, has established Fred. Olsen 1848, described as a company dedicated to developing technologies and solutions for the renewable energy industry.

"In Fred. Olsen 1848 we are determined to act now, and we aim to be the frontrunner in developing tomorrow’s technologies within renewables and thereby becoming the preferred partner for businesses and organizations looking for the right solution.” Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO, Fred. Olsen 1848.

According to a press statement issued Tuesday, Fred. Olsen 1848 will focus on the development and commercialization of existing, but also new, ideas and innovations from in-house engineers and technicians.

"The main technologies of Fred. Olsen 1848 are aimed at solving some of the industry key challenges within floating wind and floating solar," the company said.

Mobile Port, Floating Wind Foundations

In particular, Fred. Olsen 1848 says it has developed the Mobile Port Solution, which is an offshore installation interface that uses jack-up installation vessels in sheltered waters for the integration of the turbine to the floating foundation structure.

The company is also developing Brunel, a concept for floating wind turbine foundations with strong both technical and commercial capabilities. Brunel, the company says, is designed for the next generation of wind turbines, with a modular approach, suitable for serial and automized production in the existing global supply chain allowing for instant scale-up and low cost.

Fred. Olsen 1848 is also working on a solution for efficient maintenance of floating wind turbines, which equally represents a current challenge in developing low-cost floating wind energy, the company said.

"Fred. Olsen 1848 has an organization with strong engineering and maritime competencies and lean on in-depth experience from activities of Fred. Olsen-related companies," the company said. One of these firms is Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, an offshore wind installation company, which celebrated the formation of Fred. Olsen 1848 via social media.

“We are at an environmental crossroad today. Our lives will be shaped by which way and how fast we choose to go. For us, bringing the best new technology to market is not just about business, it’s also about our responsibility for future generations,” Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO, Fred. Olsen 1848.



