Freeport LNG Kicks Off Train 2

US-based Freeport LNG has started commercial operations at its second of three planned liquefaction trains.



Freeport LNG Train 3 remains on track to meet its previously announced schedule, with initial production of LNG scheduled for Q1 of 2020, said McDermott International, Inc. with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group.



"We continue to advance the Freeport LNG Project with another significant accomplishment, the commercial operation of Train 2," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America.



"Congratulations to the joint venture project team who has maintained a commitment to safety and quality. Now we turn our full attention to delivery of the final train," Mark said.



Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, partnered with McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider for Trains 1 and 2.



Later Chiyoda joined the joint venture partnership for work related to Train 3. The project scope includes three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank.