Freeport LNG Receives Approval to Restart Operations at Phase 3 Facilities

U.S. liquefied natural gas company Freeport LNG on Wednesday received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to restart operations at its Phase 3 facilities in Texas.

The authorization includes LNG Tank 3 and its associated piping at one of the country’s major LNG export terminals.

Freeport's Texas plant was shut for eight months from June 2022 to February 2023 after a fire.

"This approval is based on a review of the written request filed on May 19, 2025, previous submittals and supplements filed in response to certain actions taken to address the root and contributing causes identified as a result of the June 8, 2022 incident," the FERC said in a filing.

Global gas prices soared to all-time highs in Europe and Asia during the summer of 2022, partly due to the shutdown of Freeport LNG, which coincided with Russia’s sharp reduction in gas supplies to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reuters/Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)