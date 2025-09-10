Freire Shipyard Launches Trawler for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation

On September 9, 2025, Freire Shipyard launched the new Arctic freezer trawler, built for Canadian fishing company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation.

The Saputi II, with a length of 79 meters, a beam of 17 meters and capacity for 34 crewmembers, will be equipped with a high-efficiency, low-emission Wärtsilä engine.

Designed by Skipsteknisk and supported by Allswater Marine Consultants, the vessel will play a key role in the sustainable harvesting of shrimp and Greenland halibut in waters between Greenland and Canada.

Compared to its predecessor, the Saputi, the new vessel has increased processing capacity, with 750 tons of shrimp and 1,100 tons of Greenland halibut, compared to 580 and 900 tons for the previous vessel.

In addition, the Saputi II will be equipped with automated systems to carry out catching, sorting and cooking, freezing and robotic palletizing processes. This will maximize the efficiency of work shifts, improve working conditions for the crew and preserve product freshness.