Freire Shipyard Lays Keel for Aquaculture Harvest Vessel

Freire Shipyard has celebrated the keel laying of the Tauriko, the new harvest vessel being built for the Norwegian group Napier. The vessel will become the largest in the Nordic company's fleet and the world's largest harvest vessel of its kind within the aquaculture sector. Delivery is scheduled for 2027.

Designed in collaboration with Salt Ship Design, the Tauriko represents the next generation of Napier vessels for the Norwegian aquaculture industry, enhancing the performance of the current Tauroa and Tautiki vessels in terms of speed, operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The new vessel will have an overall length of 83.90 meters, a beam of 15.80 meters and a draught of 5.30 meters, reaching a record speed of 17 knots thanks to a 5,200-kW diesel engine and a 2,000/1,500 KW shaft generator (PTO/PTI). This capability will reduce transport times between fish cages and slaughterhouses, optimizing the production chain.

The vessel will also feature two fixed-pitch maneuvering thrusters at the bow and stern, as well as accommodation for 17 people on board. The Tauriko will be equipped with an advanced and tailored process plant equioped with high end Stun & Bleed systems, and an effective unloading system, ensuring optimal fish welfare and product quality delivered ashore.

The vessel will have a salmon processing capacity of about 200 tons per hour and will be able to transport up to 750 tons of fish in its tanks. In addition, it will incorporate eight processing units capable of handling up to 36,000 fish per hour, together with bleeding, grading and chilled seawater storage systems, as well as ozone technology.

The entire project has been developed in accordance with Norway's demanding environmental, ethical and quality standards. In this regard, the Tauriko will comply with IMO Tier Ill regulations and will be classed by DNV, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable, high-performance design.