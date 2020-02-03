Friendland Joins Meriaura Fleet

Finnish shipping company Meriaura, part of Meriaura Group, announced that general cargo ship M/V Friendland (DWCC 4450 t) has joined its fleet.



Friendland (built 2002) has dead weight/volume ratio (7200 m3) and is therefore a welcome addition to the fleet, because the need for cubic tonnage is growing.



Friendland has wide breadth (15,0 m) that makes her suitable also for carrying logs and timber, as well as project cargoes.



The 2002 built vessel is time chartered long term from a partner, whose vessels Meriaura already has in its fleet.



"Our fleet consists of modern and versatile dry cargo ships and newly-built multipurpose deck cargo carriers designed for project and special cargo," said a press release from company.