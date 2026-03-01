Frontline Appoints New Director

Frontline’s Ørjan Svanevik has resigned as Director of the company and has been replaced by Mikkel Storm Weum.

Weum is employed as an Investment Director in Seatankers Management Norway AS, responsible for sale and purchase, newbuildings and projects. He is also serving as a director on the Board of NYSE listed Flex LNG Ltd and on the Board of NYSE listed Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Prior to being employed by Seatankers Management AS, Weum served as Senior Vice President, responsible for Business Development in SFL Management. He was also employed as Vice President, Head of Commercial in Teekay Offshore working with Shuttle Tankers and Floating Offshore storage.

Weum holds a Master’s degree in Naval Architecture from Newcastle University and a MSc in Shipping Trade and Finance from Cass Business School, City University.



