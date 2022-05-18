FUELTRAX Taps IMS for Middle East Sales

Fuel management solutions company FUELTRAX reports it has named Integrated Marine Solutions (IMS) as its Saudi Arabian partner to focus on sales and installation for clients in the region.

Located in northeastern Saudi Arabia, along the Arabian Gulf, IMS is based in Tanajib, home to a major Saudi Arabian Oil Company oil complex. The company’s technicians have been trained by FUELTRAX and have already worked with FUELTRAX on five installations in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is vital to FUELTRAX to have strong local support presence close to areas where we have concentrations of clients,” said Ruben DeLeon, vice president of product support for FUELTRAX. “Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East region are key growth areas for us, especially in light of the move toward digitization, and now we have the support we need close to our current and future clients.”

FUELTRAX’ Electronic Fuel Management Solution (EFMS) measures direct fuel consumption and transfers on board, enabling vessel operators to reduce operational and fuel costs.

The Houston-based company, which has has 14 other installation commissioning and service partners, spanning the globe on five continents, said IMS is the first that also offers the entire range of sales and sales support for clients.

Faisal Al-Zahrani, managing director of IMS, said, “We established Integrated Marine Solutions as a primary gateway to support the marine industry with a full suite of services. With a centralized maritime industrial operation service hub, we can support the entire spectrum of offshore vessel requirements. That now includes selling, installing and supporting the premier fuel management solution.”