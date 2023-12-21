Fugro to Convert Two More PSVs to Geotechnical Vessels

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has reached an agreement to acquire two platform supply vessels (PSVs), Sea Goldcrest and Sea Gull, which will be converted to geotechnical vessels to address the needs of growing offshore wind sector.

The addition of the Sea Goldcrest and Sea Gull, built in 2019 and 2020 respectively, to its owned fleet will further strengthen Fugro’s ability to address the market demands and shortage in geotechnical capable vessels, the company said.

With the purchase of these strategic assets Fugro will operate a balanced fleet of owned and chartered vessels, maintaining flexibility towards the future.

Upon delivery of Sea Goldcrest in the course of 2024, Fugro will start the conversion to a geotechnical vessel, which is expected to be operational early 2025. Sea Gull, which is already under charter with Fugro and fully operational, will be delivered late 2024 or early 2025.

The purchase of these vessels also supports Fugro’s net zero 2035 roadmap as both vessels are deemed fuel efficient and suitable for the conversion to low-carbon fuels.

In addition, Fugro continues to invest in remote and digital solutions, amongst others by further growing its fleet of uncrewed surface vessels.

Earlier in 2023, Fugro acquired Fugro Resilience and the Topaz Endurance, two ULSTEIN PX121 PSVs, and unveiled its intention to convert them to geotechnical vessels, targeting their deployment in the global offshore renewable energy market.