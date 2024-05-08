Marine Link
Fukuoka Shipbuilding Delivers New Chemical Tanker to Fairfield

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 8, 2024

(Photo: Fairfield Chemical Carriers)

Fairfield Chemical Carriers has taken deliver of its latest vessel, Fairchem Pathfinder, a 26,222 DWT IMO 2/3 chemical tanker built by Japan's Fukuoka Shipbuilding.

Fairchem Pathfinder is the first in a series of four LNG-dual fuel sister vessels being built by Fukuoka for Fairfield.

The 158.4-meter-long (LOA) stainless steel chemical tanker is classed by NK and registered in the Marshall Islands.

U.S.-based Fairfield Chemical Carriers has been operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL Chemical Tankers since it was acquired by the Japanese shipping company in March.

