Fukuoka Shipbuilding Delivers New Chemical Tanker to Fairfield

Fairfield Chemical Carriers has taken deliver of its latest vessel, Fairchem Pathfinder, a 26,222 DWT IMO 2/3 chemical tanker built by Japan's Fukuoka Shipbuilding.

Fairchem Pathfinder is the first in a series of four LNG-dual fuel sister vessels being built by Fukuoka for Fairfield.

The 158.4-meter-long (LOA) stainless steel chemical tanker is classed by NK and registered in the Marshall Islands.

U.S.-based Fairfield Chemical Carriers has been operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL Chemical Tankers since it was acquired by the Japanese shipping company in March.