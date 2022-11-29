Furetank Gets Grant Funding for Shore Power Setup

Furetank has been granted state and EU climate investment support for installing shore power connection on a tanker currently in production.

The funding will be provided by Klimatklivet, an initiative by the The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and NextGenerationEU. It supports local climate investments that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute the greatest possible climate benefit.

The vessel in question is currently being built at the shipyard in China. When delivered in Q1 2024 it will become number nine in the VINGA vessel series designed by Furetank and partners. Furetank has made large investments in developing the tankers to become the globally most environmentally efficient vessels of their size. Installing the shore power connection, with Klimatklivet funding half of the cost, will improve the environmental performance even further.

"This grant is a very positive response to our environmental efforts, it confirms that we are doing the right thing. We have chosen to install a very powerful 6.6 kV high voltage shore power capability which even supports the cargo pumps during unloading. They consume a lot of energy which can now be provided through the electrical grid instead of ship generators. This eliminates all harmful emissions while in port close to densely populated areas," said Jonatan Höglund, newbuilding inspector at Furetank.

The shore power connection on the vessel will be designed to fit the land-based connection planned in the Port of Gothenburg, which has also received funding from Klimatklivet.