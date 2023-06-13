Furetank Names Jonatan Höglund Deputy CEO

Swedish shipping company Furetank said its board of directors has appointed Jonatan Höglund to be the company’s new deputy CEO, marking a milestone of a new generation Höglund moving into top management of the family-owned company.

The position has been vacant since Per-Anders Höglund retired in 2021.

Jonatan Höglund has a bachelor's degree in marine engineering and is a certificated superintendent. He brings many years of experience as Furetank’s newbuilding inspector, overseeing the development and construction of the VINGA vessel series, as well as a member of the board of directors.

"I truly appreciate the confidence that the board has placed in me, it is very humbling and an exciting new challenge. My role will be to support our CEO and help the company move forward in the green transition of shipping. The nine vessels currently in order demand a lot of time and travels, my experience from the technical and operations departments will come in handy. In some sense, I have been preparing for this step since childhood, since running Furetank as a family-owned company has always been the intention," Jonatan Höglund said.

"Jonatan has worked in the company for many years and built up an extensive instrumental experience, deeply involved in developing Furetank's currently world-leading, energy-efficient fleet from the start. He now steps up operationally and shoulders the responsibility as deputy CEO. Jonatan knows the company's values, technology and commitment to personnel, customers and market. The board of directors sees him as fully capable of continuing the renewal journey that Furetank has initiated and intends to pursue," said board member Andreas Remmer.