McAllister Chooses Markey Winches for Newest ASD Tug

McAllister Towing recently ordered a Markey Machine winch and capstan for the fourth ASD tug of a class-build series being constructed at Washburn & Doughty Associates.

Markey is providing a DEPCF-52-75 Class II bow hawser winch, which includes the Markey Render/RecoverⓇ system, a line-display screen and a stainless-steel brake drum. A two-speed CEW-60 electric capstan is also included.

“Markey is consistently reliable, a great vendor to work with, and steady. We really wanted electric winches with infinitely-variable speed, especially with VFDs in use,” said Martin (Marty) Costa, engineering manager at McAllister. He added that Markey is “especially strong in keeping the winches in service after sale, making use of a database like no other.”

Katie Doughty Maddox, president of Washburn & Doughty, noted that “Markey stands by their product, is professional and diligent: from project start date to commissioning.”

Designed by Washburn & Doughty, Hull #138 is a 6770HP ASD tug measuring 93 feet by 38 feet. The new tug is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Costa noted that McAllister began the use of Markey winches with installation of the Class III winches (both bow hawser and stern towing winches) aboard the Brian A. McAllister and Rosemary McAllister. The tugs Grace McAllister and Jane McAllister were recipients of the Markey Class II winches.